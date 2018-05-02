 facebook-circle-punched facebook-circle facebook-simple facebook-square gplus-circle-punched gplus-circle gplus-simple gplus-square instagram-simple-circle-punched instagram-circle-punched instagram-circle instagram instagram-simple-circle instagram-simple instagram-simple-square instagram-square pinterest-circle-punched pinterest-circle pinterest-simple pinterest-square tumblr-circle-punched tumblr-circle tumblr-simple tumblr-square twitter-circle-punched twitter-circle twitter-simple twitter-square youtube-circle-punched youtube-circle youtube-simple youtube-square blogger-square blogger-circle blogger-circle-punched blogger-simple icon-search close icon-cart User Profile Membership Settings Play Affinicasts Category Play Dashboard Users Background Jobs Submitted Resources
👀 Watch the offical Affinicasts launch reel here

Affinicasts

Real-world video tutorials & courses for modern designers

Affinicasts

Expert video tutorials and courses showcasing Affinity-Serif products and so much more!

Browse

Learn all aspects of your favorite Affinity applications

New videos every week. New courses every month. Go pro to get unlimited access.

Affinity Designer

Affinity Designer

Affinity Photo

Affinity Photo

Affinity Publisher

Affinity Publisher

Coming soon

Courses

Learn at your own pace while following along to real-life projects.

Illustrate a Lighthouse Scene

  • 4 Videos
  • Free

In this short course, we take a look at illustration inside Affinity Designer. We will create a lighthouse scene with...

Exploring Personas in Affinity Photo

  • 5 Videos
  • Free

Personas in every Affinity-Serif application are essentially different modes which allow you to do some amazing thing...

Create a Music Player UI

Welcome to part one of a short but sweet course on creating a music player UI using Affinity Designer. In this course...

Text Effects in Affinity Photo

  • 4 Videos
  • Free

Text effects can be a great way to practice your design and special effect chops. This course is an ongoing collectio...

Design a Travel Landing Page

Welcome to a new course where I will create a Travel landing page. This page will feature some common components to a...

Create An iOS Camera App Icon

Creating an iOS application icon seems trivial at first glance but there are many steps a designer needs to take in o...

View All Courses

Professional design resources at your fingertips

Many resources exist for other design applications like Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch and more but not so many for Affinity Designer and Affinity Photo. We are here to help fill that void in the resources market. Soon you will be able to check out a resources page for our fresh new picks!

Interested in submitting a resource to Affinicasts before the resource section launches?
Submit a Resource

Coming soon

Affinicasts Resources

Latest Videos

Browse a few of the most recent videos.

  • Run time 10:42
Illustrate a Lighthouse Scene: Illustrate Birds, Water and Final Touches
FREE
Affinity Designer
May 02, 2018
To wrap up this course we add in some more fine details of the composition. Birds, water, clouds, and more all enhance the scene which he...
  • Run time 22:42
Illustrate a Lighthouse Scene: Illustrate Houses
FREE
Affinity Designer
May 02, 2018
Picking up where we left off in part 2, we continue setting the landscape by illustrating houses to help support the _realness_ of the li...
  • Run time 12:46
Illustrate a Lighthouse Scene: Illustrate Supporting Landscape
FREE
Affinity Designer
May 02, 2018
In the second lesson, we tighten up the lighthouse illustration as well as begin setting the scene with landscape elements such as mounta...
  • Run time 26:16
Illustrate a Lighthouse Scene: Document Setup and Lighthouse Illustration
FREE
Affinity Designer
May 02, 2018
In this video we hit the ground running by setting up our document as well as beginning illustrations on the lighthouse itself.
  • Run time 8:35
Installing Topaz Studio and Test Drive
FREE
Affinity Photo
May 02, 2018
Topaz Studio is another option to use when editing your photos. Installing the studio plugin is much like installing any other Photoshop-...
  • Run time 18:09
Create Abstact Lighting Effects
PRO
Affinity Photo
Apr 23, 2018
Using a variety of techniques you can really transform an image into an abstract piece of art. In this video, I take an otherwise normal ...
  • Run time 7:12
Installing and Using the Nik Collection Photoshop Plugins
FREE
Affinity Photo
Apr 23, 2018
A fantastic feature of Affinity Photo is the ability to use Adobe Photoshop plugins within the app. Photo doesn't limit you if you've com...
  • Run time 25:59
Illustrate a Sparrow Bird
FREE
Affinity Designer
Apr 14, 2018
In this video we use Affinity Designer and it's various illustration tools to make a quick but fun illustration of a sparrow. I make use ...
  • Run time 4:14
Exploring Personas in Affinity Photo: Tonemap Persona
FREE
Affinity Photo
Apr 13, 2018
The tone map persona is yet another mode of Affinity Photo that allows you to quickly edit your photos with ease. Affinity Photo comes bu...
  • Run time 2:52
Exploring Personas in Affinity Photo: Photo Persona
FREE
Affinity Photo
Apr 13, 2018
The Photo persona is the main mode within Affinity Photo. Each time you open the application you will be greeted by the Photo persona. He...
  • Run time 8:27
Exploring Personas in Affinity Photo: Liquify Persona
FREE
Affinity Photo
Apr 11, 2018
The Affinity Photo Liquify Persona provides a separate environment for warping images. Specific liquify tools help make your life easier ...
  • Run time 4:48
Exploring Personas in Affinity Photo: Export Persona
FREE
Affinity Photo
Apr 11, 2018
The Export Persona is a feature of both Affinity Photo and Affinity Designer. The persona is a workspace for exporting layers, groups, an...
  • Run time 6:11
Exploring Personas in Affinity Photo: Develop Persona
FREE
Affinity Photo
Apr 11, 2018
The Develop Persona is a dedicated environment used for processing raw images captured using a digital camera. `.CRW` images will open au...
  • Run time 16:38
Create a Music Player UI: Creating the Track List View
PRO
Affinity Designer
Apr 08, 2018
This video features part 2 of the Music Player UI mini course. In this video, watch as I create a track list view of the same application...
  • Run time 24:03
Create a Music Player UI: Creating the Player View
PRO
Affinity Designer
Apr 08, 2018
In this part of the course watch as I set up our initial document, establish a color palette, and design our first set of UI which entail...
  • Run time 35:09
Illustrate a Playful Corgi Dog
PRO
Affinity Designer
Apr 08, 2018
What could be more fun than illustrating a fat egg-shaped Corgi dog? I'm not quite sure but in this video watch as we use simple shapes, ...
View full archive
